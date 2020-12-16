"Simply Having A Wonderful Hanukkah Time" Edition.

The New York Crank explains French social life in the time of plague.

Friendly Atheist on a God-botherer. Someone's lying to him.

Another loon to watch: Virginia's leading Republican candidate for governor. Joe. My. God. has the deets: "VA Gov Candidate Urges Trump To Declare Martial Law".

The Big Bad Bald Bastard has found one hell of a paranoid delusion (You really can't call it a conspiracy theory.) concerning 50,000 Chinese troops on the Maine border. Or 20,000 Chinese & Israelis in Wisconsin. What is wrong w/ these people, & what is to be done w/ or about them?

Bonus: Melania's killing us.

Compiled over a hot keyboard by M. Bouffant. Hints, tips & suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.