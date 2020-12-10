The Old Liberal: Concerning those Republican officials who are now getting kudos for standing up to Trump, where the hell were they for the last four years while he was denouncing and abusing so many others? They were fine with him until he turned against them personally.

Yellowdog Granny: A round-up of images as the long and wearisome time of Trump draws to a close.

Pocket Full of Sunshine: Republican "witnesses" in Michigan present their "evidence" of election fraud.

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters: Michele Bachmann can't seem to cope with Trump losing the election.

