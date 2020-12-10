Throwback Thursday: We Need More Retirements From Congress

It's very sad about Dianne Feinstein. The New Yorker has published Jane Mayer's "Dianne Feinstein’s Missteps Raise a Painful Age Question Among Senate Democrats."

Dianne Feinstein literally asked Jack Dorsey the same exact question twice in a row in a hearing, got the same answer back twice, didn't realize it and this wasn't a scandal??? (From The New Yorker, Jane Mayer) pic.twitter.com/pb1Bm5vnT0

New Yorker reports: Dianne Feinstein finds it “hurtful and distressing” to be alerted that her faculties have failed and to be reminded of things of which she holds no short-term memory pic.twitter.com/9fcb9WazE6

Feinstein should resign immediately. but how many similar stories are there lurking in Congress? https://t.co/TOlizTMyWT

I'm filing this under "Throwback Thursday" because I wrote about it TEN years ago:

[written in 2010] I certainly understand the collective whine coming from us progressives over the "loss" of Senators Dodd and Dorgen. But look, both of them have birthdays in May: Dodd will be 66 and Dorgan 68. When are these guys supposed to retire?

We've got the oldest US Senate in the history of forever. Forty-eight US Senators are over sixty-five, and twenty-seven of those are over seventy. [The current number shows 31 Senators over 70.]

I don't want anyone to think I'm being ageist here, though I actually think it's an ageist thing on the part of boomers to keep these (pardon the expression) fossils in office. One always feels younger if the leadership of your country is older than you. A large part of the susceptibility of seniors to distrust Obama has to do with him being in his forties, I'm sure.

And why would a body of (mostly) men who continue to get Federal Employee health insurance see the urgency of a Medicare buy-in for people under sixty five? Hell, Senator Grassley (running for re-election and he'll be 78 in September) told a constituent flat-out last June that if he wanted a good deal on health insurance he should become an employee of the federal government. No, really:

I think we need more members of Congress to retire.

Sure, like a lot of progressives I would miss Bernie Sanders (68) and Jay Rockefeller (72), and Barbara Boxer (69). But I certainly don't think there aren't progressive candidates available to run and serve in their place.

The Democrats, in particular, should be ashamed for needing to wheel Robert Byrd (ninety-effing-two) into the chamber late Christmas Eve for a sixtieth vote. If Joe Lieberman (67) can fake-filibuster without actually lifting a finger or pulling out a cot, Byrd should be able to vote "aye" from home.

The argument for incumbency benefits only the two political parties and the advertising reps and consultants who make running for office a million-dollar business. Screw them and their self-preservation. As Chris Dodd said yesterday, "None of us is irreplaceable. None of us are indispensable. Those who think otherwise, are dangerous."