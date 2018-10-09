Trump's Rallies Are Getting More Hateful And Authoritarian

At his rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa Tuesday night, Donald Trump once again led his fans in a rousing "Lock her up" chant, this time aimed at Senator Dianne Feinstein, who did not leak Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's letter. Trump being Trump, he's never one to let a few pesky facts in his way, so he lit up the crowd with that.

Trump's "rallies" are getting darker and darker, more violent, even as he accuses women protesting the promotion of an accused sexual assaulter to the highest court in the land of being a "mob."

Have covered a lot of Trump rallies, but never seen press pen as locked down as it is here in Council Bluffs. Have now been escorted to the bathrooms and yelled at by advance team for attempting to talk with Trump supporters in the crowd. — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) October 9, 2018

Trump mentions Hillary Clinton. There is another Lock Her Up chant. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 10, 2018

"This is a sick world in many ways," Trump says. He says he sees unspecified things "you don't want to know about." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 10, 2018

Reaction was swift:

The chant is always about women. https://t.co/OcjSqvEZu2 — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) October 10, 2018

Yes it is. Because Donald Trump is first and foremost a misogynist who breathes the rare air at the top of the manosphere.

Presumption of innocence, or something https://t.co/KEXU0XntnH — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) October 10, 2018

Old enough to remember when due process was a core MAGA value ... last week https://t.co/DWAWQ7F5kc — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 10, 2018

We’re like two steps from our atm cards not working 👀👀👀#HandmaidsTale https://t.co/2cnba1NEZC — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) October 10, 2018

Imagine believing in due process this hard. https://t.co/7FCwmmpaqE — LOLGOP🔜 (@LOLGOP) October 10, 2018

Elizabeth Warren had a warning for him:

Breaking news: least popular president in modern history can’t come up with new rally material, repeats racist rants. America’s ready to change the channel, 4 weeks from today. Tick-tock, @realDonaldTrump. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 10, 2018

I read that the enthusiasm gap between men and women for the midterms was 30 points. I guess he's going for a record.