White Woman Attacks Black Teen, Accuses Him Of Stealing Her Phone

Another ugly incident where a white person accosts a black youth.

This incident happened in New York City over the weekend. A white woman started screaming in a hotel that, with no proof, this teen stole her phone.

The woman yelled, "That's mine!"

He responded, "Are you kidding me? You feel like there's only one iPhone in the world?"

The teen said, "You better go find my iPhone."

And the woman's insanity escalated from there until she finally charged him.

Welcome to Trumplandia.

Jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold filmed this insane woman attacking his son and posted the video to Instagram.

am furious!!! We see this crap happening all the time, but it hits different when it hits home!!! I typically try to keep things positive, but nothing about this video is positive.

The lady in this video assaulted my 14-year-old son and me as we came down from our room in the @arlohotels Arlo Soho to get breakfast. This person quote unquote “lost” her iPhone, and apparently, my son magically acquired it, which merely ridiculous. This incident went on for five more minutes, me protecting my son from this lunatic. She scratched me; she Tackled and grabbed him. He is a child!!! Now watch it again. This lady is not even a guest at the hotel. She checked out of the hotel on the 23rd of December; today is the 26th. Now watch as the manager advocates for the lady who is not even a hotel guest, insisting and attempting to use his managerial authority to force my son to show his phone to this random lady. He actually empowered her!!! He didn't even consider the fact we were actually the guests! Now think about the trauma that my son now has to carry, only coming downstairs to have box day brunch with his dad. Then... her phone was magically returned by an Uber driver a few minutes after this incident. No apology from her after this traumatic situation to my son, not me. No apologies from the establishment. This shit happens so often. It needs to stop!!

The racism Trump has transmitted into our nation is unparalleled.

A KKK leader couldn't have done more.

