Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

AZ Bill Gives Legislature Power To Overturn Election Results

A powerful Republican representative in Arizona has introduced a bill allowing the legislature to toss out the voters’ decision and allow the GOP-controlled legislature to decide who wins the state’s presidential contest.
By NewsHound Ellen
3 hours ago by NewsHound Ellen
Views:

Rep. Shawnna Bolick is the anti-democracy Republican behind the bill. She’s the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and the wife of a state Supreme Court justice.

From NBC News:

[The bill] rewrites parts of the state's election law, such as sections on election observers and securing and auditing ballots, among other measures.
One section grants the Legislature, which is currently under GOP control, the ability to revoke the secretary of state's certification "by majority vote at any time before the presidential inauguration."

Had this law been in effect in November, it would have allowed the legislature to toss out the election results, which Joe Biden won, and hand the state’s 11 Electoral College votes to Donald Trump, KPHO-PHX editor Dennis Welch pointed out.

Fortunately, there’s been what Welch called a “fierce” outcry. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said sarcastically, “Why not just do away with elections altogether and just have the legislature pick all of our elected officials?”

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego has said that if the bill passes, he will work to have it defeated by public referendum.

Naturally, Bolick is playing the victim. She's also gaslighting. She issued a statement saying, “The mainstream media is using the elections bill as click bait to generate misleading headlines. This bill would give the Arizona legislature back the power it delegated to certify the elections. It is a good, democratic check and balance.”

As of now, the bill has not been scheduled for a committee hearing in the House, Welch reported.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team