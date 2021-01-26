Politics
Biden Order To Open Obamacare Marketplaces To Millions Who Lost Health Coverage

The president is also expected to expand Medicaid coverage.
By Susie Madrak
In good news for American families, President Biden will sign an executive order this week to reopen the Obamacare marketplaces for millions who lost health coverage in the pandemic, and to lower recent barriers to joining Medicaid. Via the Washington Post:

The orders will be Biden’s first steps since taking office to help Americans gain health insurance, a prominent campaign goal that has assumed escalating significance as the pandemic has dramatized the need for affordable health care — and deprived millions of Americans coverage as they have lost jobs in the economic fallout.

Under one order, HealthCare.gov, the online insurance marketplace for Americans who cannot get affordable coverage through their jobs, will swiftly reopen for at least a few months, according to several individuals inside and outside the administration familiar with the plans. Ordinarily, signing up for such coverage is tightly restricted outside a six-week period late each year.

Another part of Biden’s scheduled actions, the individuals said, is intended to reverse Trump-era changes to Medicaid that critics say damaged Americans’ access to the safety-net insurance. It is unclear whether Biden’s order will undo a Trump-era rule allowing states to impose work requirements, or simply direct federal health officials to review rules to make sure they expand coverage to the program that insures about 70 million low-income people in the United States.

