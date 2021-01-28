Politics
Biden Presidency, Day 8: Undoing Damage Trump Has Done

Today's theme was the Affordable Care Act, and putting it back the way it was before Trump tried to destroy it.
President Biden began his second week as president much like his first: doing all he can to fix the catastrophic damage Trump left him. Today's focus was on health care, at home and abroad. Before he signed the two orders, he said, "There is nothing new we are doing here other than restoring the Affordable Care Act and restoring the Medicaid to the way it was before Trump became president. He changed and made it more inaccessible and more expensive and more difficult for people to qualify for either of those two items."

You know, because Trump loves the little guy so much he tried to kill him at his own rallies.

Pres. Biden explained the second order he was signing, which was music to my ears as a clinic escort. He said, "The second order I will be signing also changes what the president — what the former president has done in a memorandum reversed my predecessor's attack on women's health access, and as we continue to battle COVID-19, it's even more critical that Americans have more meaningful access to health care. That's what I'm about to do and again, I'm not initiating any new law or new aspect of the law. This is going back to what the situation was prior to the [former] president's executive orders."

He said as he signed the second order that it restores the protections in Title X Trump had removed, which made it harder for women to "have access to affordable health care as it relates to the -- the reproductive rights." He's talking about the "Global Gag Rule," which forbids any nongovernmental organizations in other countries from counseling patients about abortion options, or providing them with referrals to doctors who perform abortions. If they broke the rule, they'd lose U.S. funds. It's a dangerously, regressively anti-woman policy, which is likely why Trump re-instated it. But this order from Pres. Biden once again revokes the gag rule abroad, restoring a woman's right to make decisions about her reproductive life on her own, with her doctor, and with the full spectrum of medical possibilities available to her.

Once the orders were signed, some reporters managed to squeeze questions in...one of them asked when he was going to put out healthcare legislation. He answered that the COVID package was his top priority. At that point another reporter asked, "Do you think that COVID relief has to require you to break it up into chunks, Mr. President?"

Pres. Biden stood up and said, "No one requires me to do anything."

This is how you president.

Fact Sheet on Healthcare Executive Orders

