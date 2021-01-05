Georgia Senate Race Called For Reverend Warnock By Decision Desk HQ (UPDATED)

SPOILER ALERT: Jon Ossoff is going to win his race against David Perdue. But here's a solid call for tonight and one that's historic: Reverend Raphael Warnock is going to be the Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock.

Decision Desk HQ called it:

Decision Desk HQ Projects @ReverendWarnock (D) has won the Georgia Special Senate Runoff Election



Race Called: 11:13PM EST 01.05.21



All Results: https://t.co/AOgwtoMxNF — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) January 6, 2021

And before they called it, Dave Wasserman called it:

I've seen enough. Raphael Warnock (D) defeats Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in GA's special Senate runoff. #GASEN — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021

As I write, Jon Ossoff is down by less than 500 votes and Warnock is up by 34,000. By morning, Ossoff

Georgia is going to make Mitch McConnell the Senate Minority Leader, i predict, and I'm not alone. Here's some tweets that crossed my timeline earlier:

I can’t emphasize this enough:



Dear @JoeBiden - give @staceyabrams whatever she wants. 👑 — Murshed Zaheed (@murshedz) January 6, 2021

Yes. Give her all the things.

And say it with me, friends:

Say it out loud, to whoever you are with right now:



Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.



Let the words swirl around in your mouth. Taste them. Say it again. — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) January 6, 2021

This is happening.

UPDATE: This just happened: