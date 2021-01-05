Politics
Georgia Senate Race Called For Reverend Warnock By Decision Desk HQ (UPDATED)

Democrat Jon Ossoff still needs to make up a small deficit, but Reverend Raphael Warnock has defeated Kelly Loeffler.
By Karoli Kuns
SPOILER ALERT: Jon Ossoff is going to win his race against David Perdue. But here's a solid call for tonight and one that's historic: Reverend Raphael Warnock is going to be the Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock.

Decision Desk HQ called it:

And before they called it, Dave Wasserman called it, even if Twitter did put a stupid disclaimer on it:

As I write, Jon Ossoff is down by less than 500 votes and Warnock is up by 34,000. By morning, Ossoff
Georgia is going to make Mitch McConnell the Senate Minority Leader, i predict, and I'm not alone. Here's some tweets that crossed my timeline earlier:

Yes. Give her all the things.

And say it with me, friends:

This is happening.

UPDATE: This just happened:

