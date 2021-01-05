Georgia Senate Race Called For Reverend Warnock By Decision Desk HQ (UPDATED)

SPOILER ALERT: Jon Ossoff is going to win his race against David Perdue. But here's a solid call for tonight and one that's historic: Reverend Raphael Warnock is going to be the Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock.
Decision Desk HQ called it:
Decision Desk HQ Projects @ReverendWarnock (D) has won the Georgia Special Senate Runoff Election
Race Called: 11:13PM EST 01.05.21
— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) January 6, 2021
And before they called it, Dave Wasserman called it, even if Twitter did put a stupid disclaimer on it:
I've seen enough. Raphael Warnock (D) defeats Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in GA's special Senate runoff. #GASEN
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021
As I write, Jon Ossoff is down by less than 500 votes and Warnock is up by 34,000. By morning, Ossoff
Georgia is going to make Mitch McConnell the Senate Minority Leader, i predict, and I'm not alone. Here's some tweets that crossed my timeline earlier:
I can’t emphasize this enough:
Dear @JoeBiden - give @staceyabrams whatever she wants. 👑
— Murshed Zaheed (@murshedz) January 6, 2021
Yes. Give her all the things.
And say it with me, friends:
Say it out loud, to whoever you are with right now:
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Let the words swirl around in your mouth. Taste them. Say it again.
— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) January 6, 2021
This is happening.
UPDATE: This just happened:
I've seen enough. Jon Ossoff (D) defeats Sen. David Perdue (R) in GA's other Senate runoff. #GASEN
Democrats win control of the Senate.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021