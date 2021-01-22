Normal & ordinary again: Conservatives, Trumpians or whatever they call themselves will now return to whining about being a persecuted minority. At least the "minority" part's true.

Duck & cover, here comes the totalitarianism! And the end of women's sports! Roy explains it all for you at Alicublog.

FairAndUnbalanced: "Hannity Attacks Biden" for weakness, frailty, & struggling w/ cognition. What does Hannity know about cognition?

TMI: WTF Just Happened Today? sums up Day Two Of The New Ordinary.

Think Piece: Dan Froomkin advises reporters to stop w/ the cult of Trumpian personality & "zoom out" at Press Watch.

Bonus: We Hunted The Mammoth wonders "Whither Q?".