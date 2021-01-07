Blue NC: Trump tries to roll back civil rights protections on his way out the door.

Off the Kuff: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is wasting taxpayer dollars again.

Naked Capitalism: Imagine a world without coral reefs; you may have no choice.

Eschaton: Calling Trump the “T-word” is altogether appropriate.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?" (Donald Trump, June 4, 2014)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives.