Pat Robertson Admits Donald Trump 'Goes Crazy', Incites Riot

The 700 Club's Pat Robertson finally was forced to admit the truth about Donald Trump after being a dutiful sycophant for the last four years.

Robertson has been praying for a miracle these last few weeks to allow Trump to get a second term even after he lost the November 3 election bigly and even has been justifying every conspiracy theory that Rudy Giuliani has peddled throughout.

But now after Trump incited the seditious riot and ransacking of the Capitol, Robertson took a different tone.

"There was a madness yesterday, and it came on Donald Trump," he said.

The evangelical leaders said that Trump had the entire Congress ready to fight for him including Ted Cruz in both chambers, but....

"So what does Trump do? He goes crazy, and he urges the huge crowd that came to Washington to support him to take a march on the capitol, --- they took over the capitol. They invaded the offices and just did a horrible thing."

Robertson even panned Trump for attacking George's Governor and Secretary of State who are Republicans and both Senate candidates went down in flames because of Trump's madness.

Look in the mirror, Pat.