Saturday Night Live Destroys Marjorie Taylor Greene Using Her Own Words

Saturday Night Live finally retired He Who Shall Not Be Named from their cold open and instead aimed their Jewish Laser Beam on the newest member of Congress, QAnon whackjob Marjorie Taylor Greene, played by the brilliant Cecily Strong. The most ironic part is that they actually used direct quotes from Greene to show just how nuts she actually is (as if we needed more proof, right?).

The skit was based around a show called "What Still Works?" which did a rundown on the latest changes to (waves arms around furiously) everything since Joe Biden look office. Kate McKinnon played the tv show host, interviewing a ton of folks, including Greene, GameStop and Tom Brady, who was played by John Krasinski. Oh, and they skewered Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey.

It started with:

GREENE (STRONG): "First off, I believe the Parkland shooting was a hoax -- the teachers were actors and the children were dolls. I believe 9/11 was a hoax -- did anyone actually see it happen? I've also told my supporters that they should physically murder Nancy Pelosi, she's this lady I work with." MCKINNON: "Yes, I'm familiar, thank you." GREENE (STRONG): "And, oh, this is the new one that just came out. I think the California wildfires were caused by Jewish space lasers." MCKINNON: "So there are lasers in space that cause wildfires and the lasers identify as Jewish? Those are real things you believe and tell other people about? People can google you and it will say she's a real member of the U.S. government?" GREENE (STRONG): "That might not be the first thing that comes up, but yeah"

To be clear, these are things that Greene actually said. JEWISH LASERS. Parkland and 9/11 were a hoax. And she definitely supports executing Nancy Pelosi. So there's that.

Is Greene an outlier or is she the face of the new GOP? Time will tell.