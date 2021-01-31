Entertainment
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Saturday Night Live Destroys Marjorie Taylor Greene Using Her Own Words

The SNL cold open started with a hilarious dig at Congressional QAnon Whackjob, Marjorie Taylor Greene.
By Red Painter

Saturday Night Live finally retired He Who Shall Not Be Named from their cold open and instead aimed their Jewish Laser Beam on the newest member of Congress, QAnon whackjob Marjorie Taylor Greene, played by the brilliant Cecily Strong. The most ironic part is that they actually used direct quotes from Greene to show just how nuts she actually is (as if we needed more proof, right?).

The skit was based around a show called "What Still Works?" which did a rundown on the latest changes to (waves arms around furiously) everything since Joe Biden look office. Kate McKinnon played the tv show host, interviewing a ton of folks, including Greene, GameStop and Tom Brady, who was played by John Krasinski. Oh, and they skewered Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey.

It started with:

GREENE (STRONG): "First off, I believe the Parkland shooting was a hoax -- the teachers were actors and the children were dolls. I believe 9/11 was a hoax -- did anyone actually see it happen? I've also told my supporters that they should physically murder Nancy Pelosi, she's this lady I work with."

MCKINNON: "Yes, I'm familiar, thank you."

GREENE (STRONG): "And, oh, this is the new one that just came out. I think the California wildfires were caused by Jewish space lasers."

MCKINNON: "So there are lasers in space that cause wildfires and the lasers identify as Jewish? Those are real things you believe and tell other people about? People can google you and it will say she's a real member of the U.S. government?"

GREENE (STRONG): "That might not be the first thing that comes up, but yeah"

To be clear, these are things that Greene actually said. JEWISH LASERS. Parkland and 9/11 were a hoax. And she definitely supports executing Nancy Pelosi. So there's that.

Is Greene an outlier or is she the face of the new GOP? Time will tell.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team