Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

BYE BYE! Fox News Cancels Lou Dobbs

And by "cancel," we mean that Dobbs show is canceled and he has made his final appearance -- just before Trump's impeachment trial begins.
By Karoli Kuns
1 year ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Now that Trump isn't there for Lou Dobbs and Fox News to genuflect to every day, Fox has summarily terminated Lou Dobbs, effective yesterday. Oh man, that cancel culture over on the right is something else.

You read that right. Dobbs' last show was yesterday and they will be launching “Fox Business Tonight,” with rotating substitute hosts Jackie DeAngelis and David Asman, who filled in for Dobbs on Friday, according to the LA Times

Interesting to me that they would terminate Dobbs just before Trump's impeachment trial. I would have thought that he could have provided some...um...colorful commentary to go along with the conspiracy theories.

Speaking of conspiracy theories, Fox insists Dobbs' termination had absolutely nothing to do with the multi-billion dollar defamation lawsuits filed against Fox News and their hosts. No, it's just a "re-evaluation" of their programming after they hired Larry Kudlow and things.

Rumor has it Jeanine Pirro is next. Stay tuned!!!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team