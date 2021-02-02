Democrats Are Done Playing GOP 'Reindeer Games'

No fair remembering stuff, Rachel!

Monday night Rachel Maddow's A-Block consisted of a history lesson regarding the year 2009. Barack Obama was the new president and there was an urgent need to help our economy recover from the 2008 crash.

Republicans "negotiated" the size of the stimulus to the level of "not nearly enough," and then voted against it.

Same with healthcare. After adding 200 amendments to the healthcare bill, TWO HUNDRED, Republicans refused to give a single vote to the package, in part because the bill was too long.

Maddow then noted that it's a new day in Washington. And the players on the Democratic side are not interested in "reindeer games" from the very bad faith GOP.

Chuck Schumer has learned his lesson:

Bernie Sanders, yes, that Bernie Sanders, is chairman of the Senate Budget Committee. And shock, he seems to have given up on bipartisanship! /snark

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “I don’t care what anybody says. We have got to deal with this pandemic... if Republicans want to work with us, they have better ideas on how to address those crises, that’s great. But to be honest with you, I have not yet heard that.” https://t.co/tYTTCFymrp pic.twitter.com/dLFesiBUgo — ABC News (@ABC) February 1, 2021

And the White House, as Maddow put it, is also singing from the same hymnal. Hey, Jen Psaki, was this SHADE?

"The president wants this to be a bipartisan package, regardless of the mechanisms. Republicans can still vote for a package even it goes through reconciliation," Press Sec. Psaki says in response to @marykbruce on reconciliation. https://t.co/P5VpSs6bgZ pic.twitter.com/MRmxnPQ4yC — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 28, 2021

It's about time. Bipartisanship is not just for Democrats. We're in a crisis, and it's high time Republicans acted like they know that. Vote for help for your constituents or get out of the way.