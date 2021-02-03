Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Fox News Host Accuses Jen Psaki Of 'Nefarious' Motives

Fox News host John Roberts on Tuesday suggested that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had "nefarious" motives because she reportedly tried to research her answers before facing reporters on camera.
By David

Fox News host John Roberts on Tuesday suggested that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had "nefarious" motives because she reportedly tried to research her answers before facing reporters on camera.

Roberts hosted a nearly 5-minute on-air discussion with conservative pundit Joe Concha about a Daily Beast report that claimed Psaki had asked reporters for their questions in advance of the briefing.

"This idea that the White House is inquiring of reporters what's on their minds and maybe sort of what direction their questions are going in, how much of this do you think is nefarious and how much of this do you think is simply click-bait on the part of the Daily Beast?" Roberts wondered.

"This is the way things have always worked," Concha admitted, "in terms of gaggles beforehand with the press secretary. Basically a way to have an informal conversation around where these correspondents' heads are at in terms of topics."

But Concha argued that Psaki was wrong to follow the tradition.

"Shouldn't the press secretary be able to defend the policies and perspectives of the White House without having to get a heads up first on topics?" he opined. "That's a lot like going to a job interview and going to the person a couple of hours beforehand that you're interviewing with and saying, 'Hey, can you share some of the questions that I'm going to be asked so I can have more accurate information for you when I sit down with you for this job?'"

Concha added: "The optics here, John, are quite horrible frankly."

Roberts said that he was concerned that the "White House is doing it so that they look smart on these issues."

"Yeah," Concha agreed. "We've seen Jen Psaki, time and again, say she has to circle back on certain information."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team