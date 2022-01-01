Good Guy Crookie To Jen Psaki For Awesome Psaki Bombs

If Jen Psaki was at the podium, it was a briefing guaranteed to contain facts, accuracy, grace, and because for some reason Fox and Newsmax were permitted to attend, Psaki bombs galore. It was nearly impossible to choose a video to accompany Psaki's guaranteed Good Guy Crookie Award, as her superhuman performance as the finest press secretary to grace the White House yielded hundreds of gems, but we shamelessly chose the People's Choice (most clicks), and surprisingly, it wasn't a Doocy Dunk!

Witness the above adorable mess, Emerald Robinson of Newsmax, finally get her day in the Psaki Sun, after nearly a week of being shown Psaki's back as Robinson shouted questions at her in vain after the briefings ended. It was truly something to behold. Psaki at her best: graceful, charming, biting, numbers and facts at her fingertips, rolling off her tongue, and delivered with the smile that stops just short of a smirk and grace towards the questioner that stops just short of sarcasm.

Jen Psaki, for bringing brains, wit, and finesse back to the Briefing Room after the four years of Trump Hell that defiled it, you get our coveted Good Guy Crookie Award for 2021. Thank you for making my job an absolute joy, and may all your Psaki Bombs land on the heads of a MAGAt.