Gina Carano Fired At LucasFilm; MAGA Pretends To 'Cancel DisneyPlus'

Karoli Kuns contributed to this post.

Another excuse for Right-Wingers to whine about cancel culture.

Gina Carano, a former professional wrestler turned action movie actress and co-star in Disney Plus's The Mandalorian, was canned by LucasFilms and ditched by her agent following a social media posting in which she compared the plight of people with her politics to Jews in Nazi Germany.

It really does not matter what her politics ARE. But of course, she's a Trumpie.

The Hollywood Reporter has details:

This is not the first time Carano, who played former Rebel Alliance soldier Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, has been the focus of social media ire for her political comments. Last November, she issued contentious tweets, one in which she mocked mask-wearing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and another in which she falsely suggested voter fraud occurred during the 2020 presidential election. “They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw,” a source with knowledge of Lucasfilm’s thinking tells THR.

You can't say she wasn't warned. In November, she posted pronouns "beep bop boop" to her Instagram account, prompting outrage from fans about her transphobia. In response, she deleted them, crediting her co-star Pedro Pascal for helping her to understand.

“He helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios. I didn’t know before but I do now," she said. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to."

She added, "I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & [support] freedom to choose.” Oh. So that's why she's good with belittling their choices? At any rate, she should have known that her fans -- and Mandalorian fans overall, weren't good with her mockery.

All of this should have given Carano a clue that it was a bad idea to share some posts on her Instagram Tuesday night.

Here is the text of one she shared, suggesting that having political differences was just like Nazi Germany:

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

She shared another photo mocking masks, featuring a person with more than one cloth mask covering their face and head, captioned, "Meanwhile in California."

Those two posts were removed from her Instagram account, but others remain, one reading, "Expecting everyone you encounter to agree with every belief or view you hold is fucking wild."

UPDATE: Gina Carano has also been dropped by her talent agency UTA https://t.co/QGNCxTBN5j — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) February 11, 2021

Many more people were already watching Mandalorian *despite* a rabid out-of-control Trumpian starring in it than will cancel their streaming subscription over her leaving.