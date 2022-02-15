Mazars To Donald Trump: 'You're Fired'

Donald Trump's long time accounting firm, Mazars, has officially fired him as a client. And it appears to be "for cause" as in, (BE)CAUSE YOU DID A WHOLE BUNCH OF ILLEGAL STUFF AND WE ARE NOT TAKING THE FALL FOR YOU. Whoopsie daisy.

Here is the "you're fired" letter:

News - Mazars has effectively fired the Trump Organization, citing a non-waivable conflict, and determined that Trump's financial statements from 2011-20 should not be relied on, per a letter to Alan Garten filed in court today. pic.twitter.com/UmC1nVe4ZP — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 14, 2022

Nicolle Wallace had Susanne Craig (New York Times) to discuss what this disastrous news means. She started by reading some of what was in the letters, saying that "Mazars said it concluded that the statements were no longer reliable based in part on the Attorney General's earlier filings, its own investigations and information the accountants received from internal and external sources. The letter added that Mazars performed its work in accordance with professional standards. That sounds a lot like, we got new information and CYA."

Susanne Craig agreed wholeheartedly, adding that the letter points out that Mazars is basically saying "there's something under the surface...there's definitely something there and this is very bad news for the Trump organization." She added "I mean, their accounting firm is not a big four, but we're getting to the point where they're going to have to be going to a smaller, like, a Four Seasons type accounting firm to get their financials." Four Season Accounting Firm, right off 95 at the New Jersey truckstop. She pointed out a very real risk to Trump and the Trump Org, that "this will affect their ability to get loans and do other sorts of business. it's very serious when an accounting firm comes out and you know, kind of puts a siren on things."

Nicolle asked about what it means when an "accounting firm says there are ten years of financial statements that should not be relied upon, for the purposes of this civil litigation, what does a defendant do?". Susanne responded that the Trump Org will have to come out and say "that the information that they gave the accountants was correct." But the real risk is that this sort of public statement from your accounting firm is "another sort of brick in the road towards some sort of charges or an indictment."

Twitter had ALL sorts of thoughts:

That Mazars ltr firing Trump Org as a client/disavowing 10yrs of fin statements tells me something is going on behind the scenes of the prosecution. Mazars accountants may be turning state's evidence v Trump Org/Weisselberg. Prelude to Enterprise Corruption charge? Trump charge? — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) February 14, 2022

check out the Bates number on the Mazars letter pic.twitter.com/tPKLL7q8oF — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 14, 2022

More fallout from Mazars firing Trump Org:



Allen Weisselberg's situation just got even more difficult. Everyone else who handled accounting is now cooperating with the prosecution to some degree. Weisselberg's testimony in the NY AG case was damning.



He needs to save himself. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) February 14, 2022

In short, Mazars firing Trump Org - and disavowing its work for him - is very bad news for them.



Any accountant backing away like that is basically a giant red neon sign saying THESE GUYS COOKED THEIR BOOKS.



This is not going to do good things to their credit, let's just say. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) February 14, 2022

This Mazars action is significant and it essentially translates into the following: Trump lied about his financial statements.



And if those lies are material to certain transactions, that would be powerful evidence of criminal fraud or tax evasion orother potential crimes. https://t.co/1eLCFqN1hD — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 15, 2022

This is a BFD



Trump’s accounting firm Mazars just fired him and said that a decade of his financial statements “can no longer be relied upon”



They implied that Trump lied to them for 10 years



We all know Trump is a pathological liar but Mazars should be held accountable too — Lindy Li (@lindyli) February 14, 2022

As we all know, MANY crooks from organized crime were brought down by financial crimes. Tax evasion, fraud, etc. Looks like Trump and his organized crime syndicate may be following the same path.

Good.