Democrats Poised To Get Trump's Financial Records From Accounting Firm

Last week news broke that the House Oversight and Reform Committee may have found a way to get Trump's financial records. They planned to bypass the IRS and Treasury and go right to an accounting firm, Mazars USA, that had worked on Trump's finances for years.

Well, it looks like Mazars, USA is more than happy to provide those records once they get a "friendly subpoena." Politico is reporting that the firm has asked for a subpoena formally requesting 10 years of Trump's taxes. The firm has signaled to the committee that they intend to turn over the document.

The firm has requested what is sometimes called a “friendly” subpoena which means they just need the request in writing with the understanding that they won't fight it.

Chairman Elijah Cummings said, “They have told us that they will provide the information pretty much when they have a subpoena. And we’ll get them a subpoena."

Cummings had requested the documents last month in a letter to the firm following testimony by Michael Cohen which alleged that Trump may have misrepresented tax or financial information, possibly related to his failed attempt to buy the Buffalo Bills.

Republicans are furious that Democrats finally have the ability to request Trump's financials, and Trump is probably even more furious that the Democrats may have found a workaround to get his financial records.

Let's see if Trump fires off some angry tweets about this.