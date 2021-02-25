Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Jimmy Kimmel Presents This Week In Covid History

Remember when?
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Jimmy Kimmel presented an alternative covid history last night (shared on Morning Joe):

"This week in covid history, it's the end of February in Roaring 2020. Movie theaters are packed with Sonic the Hedgehog fever, presidential hopeful Pete 'Bullwinkle' Buttigieg's dance has taken the nation by storm, and America remains safe from a mysterious virus from Wuhan.

"But don't tell Dr. Buzzkill!

You really have the makings of a pandemic.

"Stuff it, egghead."

President Trump congratulates himself on the handling of the virus in a historic summit with Diamond and Silk.

We have done an incredible job. One day, it's like a miracle, it will disappear.

"Hallelujah!" says Mike Pence, new head of the coronavirus task force.

."While the risk to America remains low, we are ready."

"Any other predictions, Eric?"

My father is going to win by the greatest landslide ever.
Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team