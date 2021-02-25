Jimmy Kimmel Presents This Week In Covid History

Jimmy Kimmel presented an alternative covid history last night (shared on Morning Joe):

"This week in covid history, it's the end of February in Roaring 2020. Movie theaters are packed with Sonic the Hedgehog fever, presidential hopeful Pete 'Bullwinkle' Buttigieg's dance has taken the nation by storm, and America remains safe from a mysterious virus from Wuhan.

"But don't tell Dr. Buzzkill!

You really have the makings of a pandemic.

"Stuff it, egghead."

President Trump congratulates himself on the handling of the virus in a historic summit with Diamond and Silk.

We have done an incredible job. One day, it's like a miracle, it will disappear.

"Hallelujah!" says Mike Pence, new head of the coronavirus task force.

."While the risk to America remains low, we are ready."

"Any other predictions, Eric?"

My father is going to win by the greatest landslide ever.