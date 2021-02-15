Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
comments

John Oliver Talks About The Next, Worse Pandemic, And How To Prevent It

Oliver cited research estimating that up to 75 percent of new or emerging infectious diseases come from animals .
By Susie Madrak

I can't include the entire thing, but this John Oliver segment about the connection between deforestation, factory farming, and the next pandemics was really important and you should go read the rest. Via Hollywood Reporter:

"Now might be the most important time talk about this because scientists attempted to warn us about the 'next' pandemic long before the current one hit, and we didn't really listen," he said.

He showed a 60 Minutes clip from 2004 — "just after the SARS epidemic was contained" — in which a disease ecologist was he said that what should be "keeping [people] awake at night" was that another disease, more lethal than SARS, would surface, "wiping out people as it moves along."

In fact, since that interview, there have been several infectious disease outbreaks, including H1N1 in 2009, Ebola in 2014, MERS and Zika in 2015 and the current coronavirus pandemic.

"If we're not very careful, the next pandemic could be even worse," Oliver said, showing a clip of another disease expert interviewed last year by Vice explaining that there are several "viruses currently circulating in wildlife [that] kill 60 to 70 percent of the people they infect. … This is not by any stretch of the imagination the worst Mother Nature has to offer us."

Oliver cited research estimating that up to 75 percent of new or emerging infectious diseases come from animals and another study estimating that there are 1.7 million currently undiscovered viruses in mammals and birds, up to half of which could infect humans.

Seriously, go read the rest. Unless we do something now, this is our future.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Why Wear Face Masks In Public?

Why Wear Face Masks In Public?

With the coronavirus pandemic quickly spreading, U.S. health officials have changed their advice on face masks and now recommend people wear cloth masks in public areas where social distancing can be difficult, such as grocery stores.
By The Conversation
comments
Apr 06, 2020

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team