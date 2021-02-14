Politics
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Ominous Threat Against Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler

When a Republican Congresswoman offered to testify against Trump at his impeachment trial, Marjorie Taylor Greene started issuing threats.
By Ed Scarce
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Ominous Threat Against Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler

Republicans wouldn't take away Marjorie Taylor Greene's committee assignments (they left that up to the Democrats), so now she's still free to threaten any of her supposed colleagues who want to cross their leader, Donald Trump.

Source: Raw Story

Never one to stay on the sidelines, controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) issued a veiled threat on Twitter aimed at Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) for coming forward and offering to testify that Donald Trump was well aware the Capitol was under assault when he spoke with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Jan. 6th.

Herrera Beutler posted a statement late Friday night offering up information and calling on other "patriots" to come forward and testify against the former president.

Twitter, as one would expect, was appalled again with Greene.

