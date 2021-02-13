Juanita Jean’s: It is becoming increasingly clear that Donald Trump was literally willing to sacrifice Vice President Mike Pence as part of his Capitol coup attempt…

No More Mister Nice Blog: …and bragged about his ability to incite any crowd, any time, anywhere.

Pharyngula: Here’s the latest in Ham-handed creationism.

Off the Charts: Increasing incentives to the 14 Medicaid expansion “opt out” states should be a no-brainer during a pandemic.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"When you die and get to the meeting with St. Peter, he's probably not going to ask you much about what you did about keeping government small, but he's going to ask you what you did for the poor. You'd better have a good answer.” (Governor John Kasich, explaining his decision to expand Medicaid in Ohio, June 18, 2013)

