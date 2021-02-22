Aw, gee. Forgot to check the MBRU schedule & booked myself a suite at the Cancun Ritz-Carlton for the wk. Oh well, duty calls; here's the "500,000 Admitted Dead From The Plague & Who Knows How Many Other Fatalities Due To Hospital Shortages" Edition.

Shakezula (at LG&M) gets a good laugh from Two-Faced Ted's Tweeted Apology Tour photo op.

Popular topic, Texas. The Psy of Life has a few words on the subject. One of those words is dystopia.

Hunger Games: An Angry Bear tries to get vaccinated.

Humanizing The Vacuum shares the tale of a MAGA creep/Florida woman who must be terribly economically anxious. Or not. She's an anesthesiologist. Don't let her pass you any gas. Or plague germs.

Bonus Tracks: Off The Kuff is, as they say, on the ground in Harris County, TX. Check him out.

Compiled by still-waiting-for-one-effing-vaccine-dose-let-alone-two co-morbid wretch M. Bouffant. Suggestions gladly accepted at mbru@crooksandliars.com.