The Lawrence Ferlinghetti Memorial Edition.
Scottie summarizes some stuff.
Rudy The G. in his natural habitat: Evading subpoenas.
Texas Mess: About-face from Two-Faced Ted, via Earth-Bound Misfit.
P.M. Carpenter on the stupid party.
Now let's see if we can find a non-Tiger Woods item for a bonus track. Ah, here: The Monster That Wouldn't Die. "Seriously? Rush Limbaugh's Odious Talk Show To Be Revived Using 'Decades' of Archived Rot?", from Brane Space.
