The "Blow Up The Capitol" Edition.

Lies, damned lies & Kayleigh McInany: Strangely Blogged notes an anniversary.

Watch out for bicycling boars chopping wood! The New York Crank gets an e-mail solicitation from the N.R.A.

Climate report from Homeless on the High Desert: "Go North, young people!"

Awful Person of the Day: Pharyngula has her. Make a guess.

Bonus: "Why exactly are we paying her salary?" upyernoz, at rubber hose.

Labor performed by M. Bouffant. You can help w/ suggestions & tips to: mbru@crooksandliars.com.