The "Blow Up The Capitol" Edition.
Lies, damned lies & Kayleigh McInany: Strangely Blogged notes an anniversary.
Watch out for bicycling boars chopping wood! The New York Crank gets an e-mail solicitation from the N.R.A.
Climate report from Homeless on the High Desert: "Go North, young people!"
Awful Person of the Day: Pharyngula has her. Make a guess.
Bonus: "Why exactly are we paying her salary?" upyernoz, at rubber hose.
Labor performed by M. Bouffant. You can help w/ suggestions & tips to: mbru@crooksandliars.com.