Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain

Our bloggers this week have shown us how the insurrection, an emboldened fascist political party was inevitably going to morph into the GQP given the past 40 years. Thanks a lot, Saint Ronnie.

Big Bad Bald Bastard posits that it all began with Gamergate

Lotus presents the Rules for Right Wingers.

Hopes & Fears suggest that Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ulterior motives.

Shower Cap summarizes the week as only he can.

Bonus Track: She Who Seeks follows-up to our Ikea post earlier in the week.

That's a wrap for me; I hope to be back soon! Thanks for sharing part of your day with me!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

