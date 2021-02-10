ACASignups: From the annals of Charles Gaba comes a classic beatdown of an Obamacare mythmaker.

DeSmog: Fossil fuel air pollution may be far more deadly that thought.

Eschaton: Utah GOP Senator and perpetual Supreme Court hopeful Mike Lee explains that Capitol insurrectionists deserve a mulligan…

Michigan Advance: …While GOP Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey boasts Republicans “spanked” Governor Gretchen Whitmer and charges January 6 Capitol insurrection was staged by Trump opponents.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"“We’re eight weeks from the election, and we still don’t have verifiable, tangible support for the crimes that everyone knows were committed.” (Lou Dobbs, comparing regulation of for-profit colleges to the Holocaust, January 4, 2021)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.