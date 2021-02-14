Pelosi Shoots Down Idea That Republicans Be 'Let Off The Hook' With Censure Vote

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shot down the notion that Republicans should be allowed give Trump a mere "slap on the wrist" by censuring him, after the majority of them just voted to acquit during the impeachment trial.

During a press conference with the House managers immediately following the cowardly act by Senate Republicans on Saturday, Pelosi was asked if, given McConnell's statement suggesting Trump may be criminally or civilly liable for his actions while in office, the Justice Department should pursue their options. Pelosi slammed McConnell for continuing to hedge on Trump's incitement, saying "he didn't think this rose to the level."

"I don't know whether it was for donors or what. But whatever it was, it was a very disingenuous speech," Pelosi responded. She was then asked whether "censure was an option," and she made clear, it was not.

"Censure is a slap in the face of the Constitution. It lets everybody off the hook," she said, pounding on the lectern in front of her. "Oh, these cowardly senators who couldn't face up to what the president did and what was at stake for our country are now going to have a chance to give a little slap on the wrist. We censure people for using stationary for the wrong purpose. We don't censure people for inciting insurrection that kills people in the Capitol."

Trump's enablers in the Congress won't hold him accountable for his actions. Time will tell whether he's ever held accountable in the courts.