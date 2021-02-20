Colin Allred Clobbers Uber-Wealthy Jerry Jones For Gouging Poor Texans

Appearing on MSNBC today, Allred proved he’s the anti-Ted Cruz. Instead of jetting off for a luxury vacation while Texans freeze amid food and water shortages, Allred is busy trying to help them.

Allred said he’s been phone banking with constituents, checking in on them, seeing if he can get water to those most vulnerable and even getting help for a domestic violence shelter that needed to relocate. He called Cruz’s excuse that there was nothing a U.S. senator could do to help “nonsense.”

“I mean, it's just been nonstop, and there is so much to be done, that I really – I don't have any patience and I can't understand somebody who would think that during a crisis like this is the time to go on vacation,” Allred added. He also said pointedly that many other members of Congress from Texas are working to help their constituents too.

Then there is Jones. For him, the Texas disaster has been “like hitting the jackpot” as the CFO at Jones’ natural gas company heartlessly put it. “Frankly, we were able to sell at super premium prices for a material amount of production.”

Allred had no patience for that, either.

ALLRED: I think there has to be an investigation into it. There are laws against price gouging. We’ll have to see if any of those laws were broken during this crisis. But at the very least, Tiffany, I would hope that some of the folks who are the richest and wealthiest among us, who have gotten even richer while Texans have frozen to death, would choose on their own to contribute the profits from what they've made to charities, to the state, to whatever it takes to help the folks that are the most impacted. I think that would be the best thing for them to do in their own personal capacities.

Host Tiffany Cross pointed out that residents of Arlington (part of the Dallas metro area) "have contributed over $300 million for Jerry Jones' playhouse, so certainly you would think he would contribute back to those constituents."