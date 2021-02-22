Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Last Ditch Attempt To Block His Tax Returns

Manhattan district attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr finally beat down Donald Trump's attempts to shield 8 years of tax returns after the Supreme Court refused to back the former president.

"The Supreme Court denied Trump's motion in a one-sentence order with no recorded dissents."

This continues a long line of defeats for the many different Trump legal teams.

The NY Times reports, "The court’s order was a decisive defeat for Mr. Trump, who had gone to extraordinary lengths to keep his tax returns and related documents secret. There were no dissents noted."

During Trump's presidential run in 2016 he repeatedly claimed he would release his tax returns until he didn't, claiming they were under audit.

That was a specious argument since Trump could still have released them if he had wanted to.

The Supreme Court ruled against him previously, but allowed him to challenge the subpoenas. Many were upset by that ruling because it denied access to Trump's tax records before the 2020 election.

Those challenges are over.

NBC's Pete Williams: The New York grand jury will see Trump's tax returns "almost immediately."



"This is the end of the road for the President." @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 22, 2021