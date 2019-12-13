Winter Donation Drive

SCOTUS Agrees To Hear Trump's Tax Records Case

The true issue underlying this case is unbridled executive authority and whether there are any boundaries.
By Joan McCarter
Image from: Supreme Court of the United States

The Supreme Court will hear Donald Trump's appeals fighting subpoenas from the House and New York prosecutors for his financial records, NBC reports.

Lower courts have ordered the release of the records, but the orders have been on hold. Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance is trying to get a decade's worth of tax returns and financial documents in his investigation into hush money payments made to the two women who claim to have had extra-marital affairs with Trump. The House has issued subpoenas for financial documents from his accountants as well as Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

By accepting the appeals now, the Supreme Court is on track to hear them this session, probably in March. Their decision could come in June.

