Throwback Thursday: Rush Says Covid Is Plot Against Trump

Rush Limbaugh one year ago this week was spinning tales that COVID-19 was a communist plot to hurt Donald Trump's re-election bid.
By Frances Langum

As I noted last week when it was announced that Rush had passed away, the legacy of his work speaks for itself. One year ago this week, in February of 2020, C&L's Karoli Kuns covered Rush Limbaugh "hatching a nice conspiracy theory" about COVID19:

---------------------------------

"It probably is a ChiCom laboratory experiment that is in the process of being weaponized," said Limbaugh. "All superpower nations weaponize bioweapons. They experiment with them. The Russians, for example, have weaponized fentanyl. Now, fentanyl is also not what it is represented to be."

Well I guess Rush would know, wouldn't he? Is this how he explains away his addiction? By pretending it's a Russian government plot to kill Americans?

No seriously, he knows ALL about Fentanyl.

"I think the coronavirus is an effort to get Trump," he concluded. "It’s one of the latest in a long line of efforts that the drive-by media is making to somehow say that Trump and capitalism are destroying America and destroying the world."

And then he drops the punch line, because what would a conspiracy theory be without someone to blame?

It came from a country that Bernie Sanders wants to turn the United States into a mirror image of: Communist China. That’s where it came from. It didn’t come from an American lab. It didn’t escape from an American research lab. It hasn’t been spread by Americans. It starts out in a communist country. Its tentacles spread all across the world in numbers that are not big and not huge, but they’re being reported as just the opposite. Just trying to keep it all in perspective.

This is just stupid. Let's be honest here. The only thing that's communist about China is, well...nothing. China is purely capitalist with a President-for-life leading the country. It's authoritarian and capitalist, the way Trump wants this country to be.

(h/t Media Matters)

