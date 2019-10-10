Throwback Thursday: Tillerson Says Trump Directives Often Violated Law

It's weeks like this that makes me happy that Crooks and Liars has ad-free, searchable, video archives.

From December 2018, Rex Tillerson told Bob Schieffer that Trump asked for things that were not legal.

"So often, the president would say here's what I want to do and here's how I want to do it, and I would have to say to him, 'Mr. President I understand what you want to do but you can't do it that way. It violates the law,'" Tillerson said.

And Wednesday we learned this from Bloomberg:

President Donald Trump pressed then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to help persuade the Justice Department to drop a criminal case against an Iranian-Turkish gold trader who was a client of Rudy Giuliani, according to three people familiar with the 2017 meeting in the Oval Office. Tillerson refused, arguing it would constitute interference in an ongoing investigation of the trader, Reza Zarrab, according to the people. They said other participants in the Oval Office were shocked by the request.

Nobody at Crooks and Liars is shocked. And we still want to know the connection between hiring a Secretary of State straight outta the Exxon boardroom, and Putin's hatred of US oil and natural gas sanctions, against Russia, because of the invasion of Ukraine.

The dam is bursting against Trump, but we may never know about Exxon.