Rush Limbaugh Attacks Drudge For Reporting On Hospitals

The Trump propaganda media has found a new conspiracy theory to spread among their followers: it's all about hospitals.

On Sunday evening, Steve Hilton and his panel complained that there was a group-think on the coronavirus and if anyone diverges from the medical community's view, then they want people to die.

Sarah Carter said," People are saying, “Film your hospital," people are driving by their hospitals and they're not seeing -- in the ones that I'm seeing -- they're not seeing anybody in the parking lots. They're not seeing anybody drive up. So, people are wondering what's going inside the hospital."

What they are really complaining about is not being able to spread misinformation to their viewers to defend Trump's inept handling of the pandemic.

Then on Tuesday, Rush Limbaugh went on a rant and attacked fellow conservative Matt Drudge for fearmongering about overcrowded hospitals.

RUSH LIMBAUGH: One of the things that interests me is the hospitalization numbers. Because if you look at Drudge, if you look at the drive-by media, you would believe there is not a single hospital bed in this country, right? You have been led to believe that every hospital is overflowing. That dead bodies are in body bags and refrigerated trucks that are being parked off to landfills or whatever. I mean, some of the most incredible reporting I have seen, and it is in New York, it is in Washington D.C., Maryland, the Eastern Seaboard states. There's just not a hospital bed around, the hospitals are overflowing. If you have to go to a hospital you may as just well pack it in and die. So I wanted to find out what the hospitalization rates were here in Palm Beach County.

To defend his moronic take on the hospitalization numbers, he recites data on Palm Beach County--NOT the epicenter of infected zones like New York City. Somehow that's supposed to justify his attacks on those reporting that hospitals with virus outbreak centers are understaffed, undersupplied and overcrowded with dead bodies piling up.

He might as well used data from American Samoa to defend his opinion.

In cities that are overwhelmed from the virus outbreak, hospitals are under siege, but since it reflects badly on Donald, Rush comes to his rescue.

Asshat!

Limbaugh should hope that the virus spread in Florida diminishes.

However, it's on the rise.

WTSP reports: 85 deaths reported in Florida, with 6,741 confirmed cases.