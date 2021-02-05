Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Trump Quits Actors' Union Before It Could Quit Him

So, SAG-AFTRA successfully jettisons Trump. Too bad the GOP can't do the same.
By Aliza Worthington
Trump Quits Actors' Union Before It Could Quit Him
Image from: YouTube Screenshot

Twice-impeached (and Putin's favorite American) former president Donald Trump has decided to withdraw from the actors' union, SAG-AFTRA. It's hard to imagine Trump ever even belonged to a union, because usually that requires payment of dues, and we know his track record on paying his bills. Apparently he did belong, though, because SAG-AFTRA was in the process of holding disciplinary hearings to revoke his membership, not due to non-payment of dues, but due to the slightly more egregious matter of criminal incitement of insurrection against the United States Congress.

Not one to be humiliated, Trump broke up with SAG-AFTRA first, declaring on very official-looking stationery that he is cancelling his membership.

Trump's pouty SAG-AFTRA letter Image from: SAG-AFTRA

Oh, no. Whatever will SAG-AFTRA do?

They said, "Thank you."

This, of course, is correctly and widely being mocked on Twitter as the very mature, "You can't fire me! I quit!" maneuver.

Now, on a slightly different note, much ado has been made about the seal at the top of Trump's letter, but I am here to disappoint you if you think that's somehow improper or illegal. Apparently all former presidents receive a seal for their personal use, as a result of the Former Presidents Act. Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush also have official seals on their stationery and websites. So, that is just not something about which you'll be able to credibly mock him or be outraged.

But let's be real. If you cannot mine enough material from the letter itself, which contains such abysmal writing as

Which brings me to your blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union.

(not a sentence, Donald,) and

Who cares!

(Should be a question mark, Donald,) I really can't help you.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team