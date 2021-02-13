WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Trial 2, Day 5 - Will Witnesses Be Called?

And so we come to what might be the final day of the impeachment trial...or not.

House Lead Impeachment Manager Jamie Raskin has a choice to make: Does he call witnesses or just move to closing arguments? If the choice were up to me, I would absolutely call Senator Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, for starters. Mike Pence would also be on the witness list, along with Senator Patty Murray. I'd call Officer Eugene Goodman and a few more Capitol police, along with anyone who was in the White House that day with Donald Trump.

Witnesses? You betcha. History demands it.

Will they? It's looking doubtful but I won't abandon the idea that they absolutely should.

UPDATE: McConnell has signaled he will vote to acquit.

Watch live with us and leave your thoughts in the comments.