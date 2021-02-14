Politics
'WE' Didn't Let Trump Off The Hook Chuck Todd -- Republicans Did

Chuck Todd tried to "both sides" the acquittal of Donald Trump during an interview with impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin.
He really just can't stop himself, can he? Chuck Todd tried to "both sides" the acquittal of Donald Trump during an interview with impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin on this Sunday's Meet the Press on NBC.

Here's Todd seemingly tongue-tied when it comes to using the word Republican.

"He's showing no remorse with this acquittal. And by -- what have we done? Have we now given a permission slip to political violence in our everyday politics?"

Who is this "we" you speak of Chuck Todd?

Raskin, thankfully, placed the blame squarely where it belongs in response. "Well, certainly, you know, those 43 Republicans in the Senate shamefully did that."

Exactly. There was no "we" involved in letting Trump off the hook, again. Raskin then proceeded to slam McConnell and others for "trying to disentangle themselves from the vote."

"McConnell went right to the floor to say that he was convinced that Donald Trump was morally and physically responsible for this attack," Raskin elaborated. "I mean, I would have liked to have had him on the impeachment managers team based on the way he presented that, except then he went back to the completely counterfeit argument that the Senate couldn't conduct a trial of Trump's impeachment."

