Alabama Man Arrested For Capitol Riot: 'I Wondered When Y’all Were Going To Show Up’

Another Mensa candidate gets busted by the Feds for his role in the Capitol Hill riot on January 6th.

Source: AL.com

A seventh Alabama resident has been arrested on federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Russell Dean Alford, owner of an auto body shop in Etowah County, was among the crowd that stormed the Capitol during a joint session of the Congress to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 presidential election, authorities say.

From court records made public Monday, it appeared the Hokes Bluff man was expecting the feds to find him.

“I wondered when y’all were going to show up,’' charging documents quote Alford as saying. “Guess you’ve seen the videos on my Facebook page.”

Alford is charged with entering a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct. There are no allegations that Alford was armed or injured anyone.