Fox Pundit Obliterates Right Wing Race Complaints

Jessica Tarlov easily beat back right wing claims against Democrats.
By John Amato
Fox News' Jessica Tarlov hit the nail on the head over the right wing faux race complaints about the King Soopers mass murderer on Wednesday’s America's Newsroom.

Host John Roberts began a discussion about gun control and what the Biden/Harris measures are to help stop these massacres before he segued into right-wing race complaints about discrimination against white people.

When called on, Tarlov outlined the dubious Republican responses to the massacres throughout the last number of years.

Tarlov said GOP responses, "Have ranged from thoughts and prayers to getting excited that it finally wasn't a white guy that shot up the grocery store in Boulder a few days ago."

This upset Rob Smith, a Turning Point dweeb, who gave the same bogus argument about the 2nd Amendment and complained that the left jumped to white racism as a knee-jerk response.

Roberts immediately cited examples from Meena Harris and Rep. Ilhan Omar of what they perceived as racism against white people, but Tarlov was quick to defend them.

"If you look at 9 out of 10 mass shootings, what [they] said is absolutely correct. Last week we had a terrible tragedy in Atlanta, three spas were shot up, 6 out of 8 victims were Asian women. I didn't hear that much from Republicans,” she noted.

Jessica continued, "Look at the Walmart shooting in El Paso. Tree of Life Synagogue, Las Vegas, AME church, Sandy Hook, Parkland, all perpetrated with white men who had too easy of a time getting those guns."

Game. Set, Match.

