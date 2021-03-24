Meghan McCain Worried Dems Are Overlooking White People

Before we begin, please note:

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Meghan McCain's hairdresser hates her ever fun-so-loving guts. This "Klingon Funeral Glitter Corn Row" is just the latest example of many.

I look forward to Meghan McCain's fabulous hairstyles so I can ask:

1) Pennsylvania Dutch for evening?

2) Pie crust gone wild?

3) Orthodox woman at the Globes?

4) Norwegian bellhop?

5) When a hairdo falls on you from a passing jet?

6) Needs baby chicks?

7) A form of weather? pic.twitter.com/PC8QjyGdxU — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) February 27, 2021

Moving on.

It was time once again for Meghan to repeat the pillow talk of her Federalist-employed husband Ben Domenech, in order to appear knowledgeable. Seriously, it's the Occam's razor answer.

Here's the princess of white privilege on daytime TV attempting to paraphrase a Federalist column:

"I think the question Democrats have to reconcile with is, whether or not race and gender are more important than qualification. So if you have someone who is more qualified, who happens to be a white, straight person, who is more, on paper, has more experience in whatever field they're being nominated for, than a minority with less experience, are we now in a place where this matters?" said McCain.

McCain added the following word salad to make sure she got her full on-air time for her cutting-room-floor Fifth Element villain hairdo: "And there's a lot of really interesting um politics going on right now... and that's I think that's a question going forward that the progressive Left is going to have to reconcile."

Sunny Hostin was not amused.

Sunny to Meghan McCain: "It's not about gender and race being more important than qualifications. It's about the fact that they're MANY qualified women & minority candidates that never get the opportunity because of the advancement of generally white male mediocrity." 🔥#TheView pic.twitter.com/kFWJjf2eUV — The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) March 24, 2021

UPDATE: It got worse:

Uh....the only asian american who was co host of the view was @lisaling , arguably the most qualified person of anything ever for almost every news/tv/reporting job ever on the face of the planet. Seeing your resumes side by side would be...an interesting exercise. https://t.co/EVgS4f6fQ8 — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) March 24, 2021

_________

YOUR PARTY ELECTED DONALD TRUMP Sunny did not scream. — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) March 24, 2021

The most telling part about what @MeghanMcCain just said, is that she just inferred that marginalized groups are somehow unqualified for positions. #TheView pic.twitter.com/AemVfScKuI — StayReady (@MayberryChi) March 24, 2021