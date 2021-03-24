Media Bites
Meghan McCain Worried Dems Are Overlooking White People

Democrats may be overlooking a more qualified white person in their quest to promote racial equality, notes John McCain's daughter.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
It is a truth universally acknowledged that Meghan McCain's hairdresser hates her ever fun-so-loving guts. This "Klingon Funeral Glitter Corn Row" is just the latest example of many.

It was time once again for Meghan to repeat the pillow talk of her Federalist-employed husband Ben Domenech, in order to appear knowledgeable. Seriously, it's the Occam's razor answer.

Here's the princess of white privilege on daytime TV attempting to paraphrase a Federalist column:

"I think the question Democrats have to reconcile with is, whether or not race and gender are more important than qualification. So if you have someone who is more qualified, who happens to be a white, straight person, who is more, on paper, has more experience in whatever field they're being nominated for, than a minority with less experience, are we now in a place where this matters?" said McCain.

McCain added the following word salad to make sure she got her full on-air time for her cutting-room-floor Fifth Element villain hairdo: "And there's a lot of really interesting um politics going on right now... and that's I think that's a question going forward that the progressive Left is going to have to reconcile."

Sunny Hostin was not amused.

UPDATE: It got worse:

