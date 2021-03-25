Ninth Circuit Rules There Is No Right To Carry Guns In Public

A Ninth Circuit panel ruled yesterday that Americans have no right to carry guns in public, reversing a prior Ninth Circuit decision that struck down a Hawaii firearm restriction as unconstitutional. Via Courthouse News:

“There is no right to carry arms openly in public; nor is any such right within the scope of the Second Amendment,” U.S. Circuit Judge Jay Bybee, a George W. Bush appointee, wrote for the majority of an 11-judge panel in a 127-page opinion.

Looking back on 700 years of legal history dating back to 14th century England, seven judges in the majority found “overwhelming evidence” that the law has never given people “an unfettered right to carry weapons in public spaces.”

The seven-judge majority traced legal texts and laws back to 1348 when the English parliament enacted the statute of Northampton, which banned carrying weapons in fairs or markets or before the King’s justices. It also cited multiple laws from colonial and pre-Civil War America in which states and colonies restricted the possession of weapons in public places.

“The Second Amendment did not contradict the fundamental principle that the government assumes primary responsibility for defending persons who enter our public spaces,” Bybee wrote. “The states do not violate the Second Amendment by asserting their longstanding English and American rights to prohibit certain weapons from entering those public spaces as means of providing ‘domestic tranquility’ and forestalling ‘domestic violence.’”

[...] By upholding state laws that restrict carrying guns in public, the Ninth Circuit joined three other circuit courts that have issued similar rulings: the Second, Third and Fourth Circuits. Meanwhile, the D.C. Circuit and Seventh Circuit have struck down state laws that ban carrying guns in public. That makes the dispute ripe for Supreme Court review.

BREAKING: 9th Circuit rejects @NRA-backed challenge to Hawaii law.



Judge Jay Bybee: "Our review of more than 700 years of English and American legal history reveals a strong theme: government has the power to regulate arms in the public square."

BREAKING: The US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit just ruled that THERE IS NO RIGHT TO CARRY – either openly or concealed in public.



This ruling impacts RTC laws in AK, HI, CA, AZ, OR, WA, & MT.



This was not an NRA case but we are exploring all options to rectify this. — NRA

But Wayne LaPierre gaffes aside (and there are many), in all seriousness, I cannot underscore enough the importance of today's 9th Circuit ruling.



It reminds us: One of the most effective ways we reduce gun violence is through our nation’s courts. #EndGunViolence #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/l9oD9D0rq9 — Kris Brown | President, bradyunited.org (@KrisB_Brown) March 24, 2021

What's funny about this was that before trump the 9th circuit was majority liberal but he stacked the 9th circuit courts and this ruling was from majority conservatives so if you have a problem stick it up with your judges not democrats lol.