Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Ouch! Maddow Shreds John Cornyn For Blocking DOJ Nomination

Cornyn's embarrassing role in the racist scandal of Tulia, TX over twenty years ago seems to be the only basis for his hold on Biden's DOJ nominee, Vanita Gupta.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

In the segment, Rachel Maddow calls Tom Coleman's actions over twenty years ago as "cartoonishly evil." The same might be said of Senator John Cornyn today.

Source: Mediaite

In an extended segment on her Wednesday night show, Maddow dug into the past connection between Gupta and Cornyn to explore the possible reasons for his staunch opposition. The pair intersected over a bizarre case from Cornyn’s home state involving what the MSNBC host called a “Kafkaesque nightmare” of prosecution in the small town of Tulia back in 1999. Dozens of Black people were arrested and convicted for being part of an allegedly massive drug ring, with the cases based solely on the testimony of Tom Coleman, an undercover investigator. But soon after, the lack of hard evidence raised questions and Gupta ultimately led a successful legal campaign to overturn the wrongful convictions of 39 mostly Black men.

“John Cornyn, who when he was attorney general of the state of Texas, is the guy who gave officer Tom Coleman the Texas ‘Lawman of the Year award for his great work in Tulia, Texas,” Maddow pointed out. “Before Vanita Gupta came in and exposed who that guy actually was before he was convicted of perjury.”

Maddow could not hold back her contempt for Cornyn, his petty vindictiveness for his own foolishness over twenty years ago being brought out into the open by a young attorney who exposed this legal abomination, finishing:

Senator Cornyn, I do not know if he’s ashamed by his role in all that. I wonder if he ever tried to get the award back.? But his effort to get revenge on the woman who had to come in and fix his mess, that effort will fail. She will win and he will lose. Again. God bless Texas.”

The reviews for Rachel's shredding of Cornyn were uniform.

Here's a longer version of the segment, with more background of this appalling case.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team