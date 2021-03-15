Politics
Tom Cotton Is Very Angry About His Racial Bias 'Slandering America'

Senator Tom Cotton's rant on Fox and Friends is a perfect illustration of the racial bias described in Vanita Gupta's tweet.
By Karoli Kuns
Tom Cotton put his own racial bias on display on Fox and Friends Monday morning when he harshly criticized Indian-American nominee Vanita Gupta for tweeting about implicit racial bias.

It's not shocking that Cotton has slammed every woman of color who President Biden has nominated. It's what we expect, because we all know that Senator Tom Cotton not only has implicit racial bias, he also has explicit racial bias specifically against anyone who isn't as pasty-white as he is.

Brian Kilmeade led off the irony parade by turning to the camera and warning Biden nominees. "Some of these nominees should realize if they want to get back into government, they should probably tweet with a little bit of control," he said with a straight face, while Cotton giggled.

They then turned to Gupta's claim that everyone has implicit bias, and Tom Cotton's harsh questioning of her about that in her confirmation hearing last week.

Gupta's answer to Cotton's question about which races she holds implicit bias against was just right. She said she didn't hold herself out to be above anyone else, that she was a product of her culture and was conscious that she indeed was no different from others.

Cotton now spins that into something sinister for Fox News viewers. "But when I asked her, very simply, against which races do you hold racial bias, obviously she got tongue-tied, she couldn't answer the question," he lied. "It just goes to expose what a foolish claim it is."

Kicking it up a notch, he added, "To slander our entire nation, to say that every single person has racial biases."

So much irony, so little time. This was Senator Tom Cotton on parade showing his bias (and his ass) to anyone watching who cared to notice. Seriously, "slandering" every American? I'll bet he checks for his wallet after riding the elevator with Black people. Wanna make a bet on that?

Putting a topper on it, Cotton pronounced Gupta a "radical trust fund liberal who will use the laws of the United States to advance her far-left agenda."

Vanita Gupta is a child of immigrant parents. Do we call children of immigrants "radical trust fund liberals" now?

[American Independent]

