Trump Got Vaccinated Against 'Hoax Virus' In January And Didn't Tell Anyone

It appears that the Former Guy and his current wife got the COVID hoax vaccine shot in January in secret, even as he was publicly downplaying the threat of the virus for the 12th straight month.

Ari Melber pointed out an interesting little twist that many may have overlooked. While others in leadership roles acted like real leaders - Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Mike Pence - Donald Trump chose to hide. He chose to be a coward. He chose to only focus on HIMSELF. He intentionally kept his vaccination secret. Was he afraid of looking weak? Was he terrified that his base would turn on him if he gave the Hoax legitimatcy? Who knows.

"MAGA fans also erected a golden idol to their ex-president, who's back in the news as word came for the first time today about how Donald Trump got vaccinated. Turns out the president was quick to get one of the earliest possible vaccines, in January, which is what the experts advised for top government officials. But nobody actually knew at the time because he did so, oddly, in secret. so while the new President and the new Vice President as well as Donald Trump's own Vice President all stepped up to their vaccinations as a chance to lead in public on a critical public health priority to show everyone it's safe, to encourage others to get vaccinated, Well, now we know officially Donald Trump was M.I.A., taking the vaccine, but only for his own safety and blowing a chance to lead on public education."

As his term was winding down, the Former Guy blew one of his last chances to put the country first, to do the right thing, to act as a leader. He left as he came in - a selfish, dumb, shameless narcissist who cared nothing about anyone but himself.

Good riddance, Former Guy.