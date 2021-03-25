Politics
Watch This Texas Republican Make An Ass Of Himself

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) should check his sources before using them in an official Congressional hearing.
By Karoli Kuns
Duffel Blog bills itself as the "first and only parody news organization for the U.S. military," and it appears to live up to its billing.

In a hearing on Wednesday where Southern Poverty Law Center's chief of staff Lecia Brooks was testifying, Texas Representative Pat Fallon decided to put both feet in his mouth and crunch hard.

Fallon was in the middle of arguing that the presence of ex-military members was low at the January 6th insurrection when he tuned to Brooks. "Has your organization named the American Legion as a hate group?", he asked.

Her look when he asked her speak volumes, but before she could answer, Fallon told her SPLC did, in fact, do that.

“And how about – were you aware that the organization named the VFW, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, as a hate group?”

Seriously? Which was what Brooks' expression suggested when she told him they were not listed as a hate group.

“You had in the past,” Fallon insisted.

Fortunately, SPLC's researchers were on the case, and about 30 minutes or so later in the video, Brooks advises that the information Fallon was so very sure of came from Duffel Blog, the aforementioned parody website.

Duffel Blog was on the case:

Parody is a form of humor which in this case lands as an ironic statement about how stupid these GOP reps are.

Here is the definition of satire for Rep. Pat Fallon: "the use of humor, irony, exaggeration, or ridicule to expose and criticize people's stupidity or vices, particularly in the context of contemporary politics and other topical issues."

On that measure, Duffel Blog is an outstanding success.

Watch the video below:

[h/t Task and Purpose]

