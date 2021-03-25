Politics
What President Biden Hasn't Said So Far

Throwback Thursday would prompt us to remember all the things the former guy said to the credulous White House Press Corps.
By John Amato

[Above: Throwback Thursday: The Biden Campaign sells a "Will You Shut Up, Man" t-shirt, September 2020.]

The right-wing outrage machine had trouble finding actual reasons to melt down in the first two months of the Biden administration, so they created a few fake outrages to keep their viewers angry.

The first was that President Biden "refused" to give a national press conference because he's hiding in the basement or concealing some medical issue. Some went so far as to suggest that Kamala Harris is actually running the country.

The same lame brain excuses they used to try to smear him during the presidential election. An election that resulted in the Democratic Party winning two Senate seats in Georgia, turning Arizona blue, and beating Trump by 7,000,000 votes.

Well, today President Biden is holding his first press conference.

And there's dismay from many on the right including the Hill's Joe Concha, who has made a living on television these past few weeks complaining about "the lack of a press conference," as if Biden is lying about some sort of virus that is starting to infect the American populace.

We all know what Joe Biden HASN'T said in the first two months of his presidency.

Biden hasn't called the press the "enemy of the people."
Biden hasn't called those who died in our military "suckers and losers."
Biden hasn't said there are very fine Nazis in Charlottesville.
Biden hasn't said that the coronavirus is a hoax out to destroy him.
Biden hasn't said to try to drink disinfectant and use UV lights against Covid.
Biden hasn't said science is wrong when it comes to climate change.
Biden hasn't said the noise from windmills causes cancer.

Please add to the list.

