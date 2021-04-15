Psaki Takes Down GOP And Beltway Media In One Fell Swoop

Psakisplaining continues to be my new favorite flavor.

In today's presser, a reporter asked who President Biden's point person was on the border. In addition to naming Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Psaki mentioned Ricardo Zuniga as the region's new special envoy, and that "of course, the vice president will continue to play a role in the northern triangle as well." This led the reporter to ask the following:

"A little bit more on the vice president's role, Republicans have over the past few days have been quite critical of the vice president."

Hm.

Psaki gave him fair warning with her response: "I've seen that. They need more to do, I think."

He didn't heed said warning, and asked, "Is the White House suggesting that her diplomatic role is disconnected from the border? How are you guys squaring how you think about that?"

"I will say — all respect to you, but this confusion is very perplexing to me, I have to be honest," she began, as the soundtrack of "Killing Me Softly" played in the background.

"Because the current president, who was vice president, he ran point on the northern triangle when he was vice president. That's obviously a role that's focused on diplomacy. It's focused on working with these countries, it's focused on working with these leaders, and the vice president has had a number of those conversations at the leader level," you f*cking morons, she seemed to say with a smile but didn't because she's a professional.

Seriously, why the confusion, reporters? And if you aren't confused, why are you playing into the alleged confusion of the GOP? It's not even real confusion, because they know damn well that the VP role is diplomatic, and there is no reason VP Harris shouldn't be in charge of coordinating our nation's response.

Speaking of coordinating, there was next some Psakisplaining of the highest level of why this enormously complex task is not a one-woman job.

"Having a discussion about what steps can be taken, whether it's improving the personnel and the approach they each take at the border, we've seen some steps they've taken on that front, or whether it is working with them to determine how we can provide the best assistance to address the root causes over the long term. That's the role that the vice president is playing. That is certainly a significant role," she patiently told them.

"Of course that's linked, because if we don't address the root causes, we'll continue to see influxes and large numbers of migrants coming to the border cycle after cycle just as we've seen over the last several years. It is not even a one-woman job. It is a multi, high level official job," she continued. "Secretary Mayorkas is obviously playing a significant role overseeing the border patrol facilities, overseeing a lot of steps and policy proposals that are coming about the border. The Secretary of Health and Human Services oversees the shelters. This is an interagency process, as it should be. And as it has always been."

Seriously, do these Republicans and by extension, the outlets who frame their questions to cater to the GOP talking points, think one person magically snaps their fingers and throws glitter and problems are solved? It's enraging. But Psaki 'splains it to them daily.

At least this reporter had the good sense to take the answer she gave him and change the subject.