Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Maddow Deconstructs NRA's Bankruptcy Fight As NY AG Threatens To Dissolve Them

The NRA wants to reorganize in the state of Texas, hoping to evade accountability in New York.
By Susie Madrak

This is what Rachel Maddow was talking about last night -- that the NRA filed for bankruptcy to avoid an investigation by NY State AG Tish James into their finances. We already know a lot about their finances, and we already know that Wayne LaPierre has very expensive taste on the non-profit's dime. Via Bloomberg.com:

Wayne LaPierre, the top executive of the National Rifle Association, put the gun rights group into bankruptcy to avoid facing a financial investigation by New York’s Attorney General, a lawyer for the state said at the start of a trial that could reshape one of the most politically powerful organizations in the U.S.

New York’s top law enforcement officer, Letitia James, is asking a federal bankruptcy judge in Dallas to either appoint a trustee to run the NRA instead of LaPierre, or to throw out its bankruptcy case, which would make it easier for her to seize the group’s assets if she prevails in a New York lawsuit.

“LaPierre’s only goal is to cling to the power that his position holds,” Assistant Attorney General Monica Connell told the judge Monday during the first day of the trial, which is being held by video. James filed a lawsuit against LaPierre and the NRA in August after investigating alleged financial misdeeds by the organization’s top executives. The suit seeks to dissolve the NRA and redistribute its $200 million worth of assets to other nonprofits.

The NRA attorney defended old Wayne, calling his fundraising abilities "irreplaceable. (Okay, he does it at the expense of human life, but hey, look at those totals!)

He told the judge replacing LaPierre would pose an immediate danger to the organization’s future. Oh darn.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team