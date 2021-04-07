Maddow Deconstructs NRA's Bankruptcy Fight As NY AG Threatens To Dissolve Them

This is what Rachel Maddow was talking about last night -- that the NRA filed for bankruptcy to avoid an investigation by NY State AG Tish James into their finances. We already know a lot about their finances, and we already know that Wayne LaPierre has very expensive taste on the non-profit's dime. Via Bloomberg.com:

Wayne LaPierre, the top executive of the National Rifle Association, put the gun rights group into bankruptcy to avoid facing a financial investigation by New York’s Attorney General, a lawyer for the state said at the start of a trial that could reshape one of the most politically powerful organizations in the U.S. New York’s top law enforcement officer, Letitia James, is asking a federal bankruptcy judge in Dallas to either appoint a trustee to run the NRA instead of LaPierre, or to throw out its bankruptcy case, which would make it easier for her to seize the group’s assets if she prevails in a New York lawsuit. “LaPierre’s only goal is to cling to the power that his position holds,” Assistant Attorney General Monica Connell told the judge Monday during the first day of the trial, which is being held by video. James filed a lawsuit against LaPierre and the NRA in August after investigating alleged financial misdeeds by the organization’s top executives. The suit seeks to dissolve the NRA and redistribute its $200 million worth of assets to other nonprofits.

The NRA attorney defended old Wayne, calling his fundraising abilities "irreplaceable. (Okay, he does it at the expense of human life, but hey, look at those totals!)

He told the judge replacing LaPierre would pose an immediate danger to the organization’s future. Oh darn.

The NRA's bankruptcy trial kicked off with fireworks, as a lawyer from the New York Attorney General's office ripped CEO Wayne LaPierre's gambit as a "masterclass in bad faith and dishonest conduct." https://t.co/hDAbWVw2GB — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 5, 2021

Embattled NRA chief Wayne LaPierre feared for his safety after recent mass shootings, forcing him to take refuge aboard a friend's luxury yacht.https://t.co/Cq48OW2GG7 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 6, 2021

BREAKING: The New York Attorney General just entered into evidence two line-by-line spreadsheets listing private flights taken by NRA *nonprofit* executives between 2015 and 2019. The price tag: over $11 million. pic.twitter.com/Md5vcljyAq — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 6, 2021